Home away from home: ‘A found family’s’ intimate Durga Puja celebrations 

Around 4 am, while most of Chittaranjan (CR) Park in South Delhi slept over the last week, a group of friends, who have come together to make a home, away from home in I-Block, were wide awake — chopping fruits, oiling lamps and preparing fresh garlands for the Durga Puja festivities.

This group, Probash and Co, is a small community which was started in 2018. It calls itself “a found family”. The label has become literal. Snigdhaneel Satpathy, who is a partner in a law firm, and one of the founding members, met his wife at the first event organised by the group. Today four children, aged three to five, are known as the “kids of Probash.”

Who can be a part of the community? Membership is informal and earned by showing up. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re Bengali or not, or what religion you follow,” he says, “if you are missing home… then this is the place for you,” says Satpathy.

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He adds, “If you can be friends with us, then you can be a part of the organisation.”

Past and present



How did it all start? “When we were in law school in Jaipur, around 2007-2008, around 17 or 18 at the time. A couple of us started feeling homesick. We sort of organised cultural nights and small pujas and got together. It was on a small scale back then, but then we moved to Delhi, and the group became bigger.”

At present, the community has a core team with around 14 members. Amid the bigger pandals in CR Park that hosts 1000s of people everyday during the Durga puja festivities, Probash and Co, hosts around 100 to 110 people on a single day.

“Everything here runs on volunteering. When we say it is ‘home away from home’, we mean it. Like how during festivities at home, we have to share the workload and contribute, similarly here, you have to do your part. No matter how small the contribution is,” says Satpathy.

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The murti (sculpture) of the goddess is deliberately old-school. The idol is made to order by Manik Pal, who sets up shop for four or five months in a shuttered cinema hall about ten minutes’ walk away. The murti (sculpture) of the goddess is deliberately old-school. The idol is made to order by Manik Pal, who sets up shop for four or five months in a shuttered cinema hall about ten minutes’ walk away.

Four or five households from around the block take turns cooking, the décor is handmade, and the priest who performs the puja is a law school batchmate, who is an advocate in the Supreme Court and does it as a hobby, he adds.

Friends drop by, and so do strangers who have heard about it and cannot go home for the festival. Some arrive as guests, end up chopping vegetables, and return the next year as volunteers, he shares. The group stays small on purpose. This makes the celebrations personal, according to members.

Honouring Satyajit Ray



Like the other pandals in the city, the one at Prabosh too had its own theme. “This year, we honoured the works and life of Satyajit Ray. The entire decor – including installations – highlighted both his cinematic masterpieces and his literary legacy,” he says.

Near the entrance, an installation featured Apu from Pather Panchali and a visual strip in which Apu travels through iconic moments and meets characters from across Ray’s films.

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The area where Goddess Durga’s idol is kept was styled like a vintage cinema hall’s marquee, which reads, ‘Now Playing Devi’, a reference to Ray’s 1960 film,” he explains.

There are also handmade light boxes that showcase memorable movie scenes alongside magazine covers which shows Ray’s work as an illustrator.

The murti (sculpture) of the goddess is deliberately old-school. The idol is made to order by Manik Pal, who sets up shop for four or five months in a shuttered cinema hall about ten minutes’ walk away.

He adds, “For us Durga puja is not just a festival, it is the homecoming of the daughter.”