Home Ministry gives go ahead, Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday gave sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption of Act in the alleged ‘Feedback Unit’ snooping case.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had approved the Central Bureau of Investigation’s request for prosecution sanction and had forwarded the same to the MHA.

The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi Government, under which, in 2015 the unit was allegedly surreptitiously created as an ‘Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency’.

The objective of the unit was to allegedly spy over different ministries, Opposition political parties, entities and individuals.

This alleged snooping unit had no legislative or judicial oversight, was allegedly being run and managed by close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him.

The case also pertains to allegedl illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU.