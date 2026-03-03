Holi special for Noida: All sectors to get two-hour extra water supply tomorrow

The special supply will be from 12 pm to 2 pm on March 4, said Noida Authority officials. This will be in addition to the morning and evening supply

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readNoidaUpdated: Mar 3, 2026 01:04 PM IST
water supplyIn Noida’s Sector 20, RWA president Rampal Bhati said the additional water supply would ensure people get more time to enjoy the festival. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

On the occasion of Holi, all residential sectors of Noida will get special water supply from 12 pm to 2 pm on Wednesday (March 4), said Noida Authority officials.

This additional supply, they said, will be provided along with the regular morning and evening water supply schedule. The arrangement has been made to ensure residents do not face any inconvenience during the festival, officials added.

“The Water Department provides daily morning and evening water supply in the Noida Authority area, and this extra afternoon supply has been added as a special measure for Holi. But we also advise on a judicious use of water and that residents plan their water usage accordingly,” said officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, RWA President, Noida Sector 11, Anuj Gupta, said the initiative will help residents plan their celebration in the society in a better way. “We are yet to receive this information but if that is the case, we will wrap up celebrations by noon so people can clean themselves up before 2 pm,” Gupta said.

He said they had requested for a dry Holi. “But now, we will get small plastic water pools for children and place them inside the park so they can enjoy themselves… and we can save water.”

In Noida’s Sector 20, RWA president Rampal Bhati said the additional water supply would ensure people get more time to enjoy the festival. “But we will request that the extra water is judiciously used,” he added.

Patrolling to be stepped up

Several RWAs have also requested for increased police patrolling during the festivities.

Story continues below this ad

“Last year, there were incidents of harassment and drunk people entering the society. So, we have sought extra patrolling in advance,” Gupta said.

Bhati similarly placed a request for increased patrolling in the afternoon to ensure residents remain safe. “Last year, several drunk boys entered our society. So, we have requested the police to keep an eye on such miscreants,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida, Manisha Singh, said police have already deployed more officers in all nine police station areas to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

“We have also increased the number of patrolling vehicles to reduce our response time. We have deployed several women police officers in the area as well,” said the ADCP.

Story continues below this ad

She also said special care will be taken in areas where women and men play Holi in the open. “No obscene songs should be played and harassment will not be spared. We have barricaded several areas as cases of speeding vehicles are reported during this time,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 03: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments