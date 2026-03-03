Holi special for Noida: All sectors to get two-hour extra water supply tomorrow

In Noida’s Sector 20, RWA president Rampal Bhati said the additional water supply would ensure people get more time to enjoy the festival. (File Photo)

On the occasion of Holi, all residential sectors of Noida will get special water supply from 12 pm to 2 pm on Wednesday (March 4), said Noida Authority officials.

This additional supply, they said, will be provided along with the regular morning and evening water supply schedule. The arrangement has been made to ensure residents do not face any inconvenience during the festival, officials added.

“The Water Department provides daily morning and evening water supply in the Noida Authority area, and this extra afternoon supply has been added as a special measure for Holi. But we also advise on a judicious use of water and that residents plan their water usage accordingly,” said officials.