1,200 challans issued for drunk driving on Holi; 11,179 traffic violation notices served

People celebrate Holi by playing with colours in New Delhi. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi Traffic Police recorded a sharp rise in violations during Holi on Wednesday, with 11,179 notices issued during a special enforcement drive conducted across the city — significantly higher than the previous two years.

According to traffic police data, of these, 1,204 challans issued were related to drunk driving.

While 8,521 people were prosecuted for traffic violations during Holi in 2025, 7,717 were booked in 2024.

An officer said the increase in numbers this year reflects intensified enforcement drives to curb drunk driving, dangerous riding, and other offences typically associated with Holi celebrations.

“We ran a special drive across the city during the festival. It also helped us prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations,” the officer added.