1,200 challans issued for drunk driving on Holi; 11,179 traffic violation notices served

Delhi Traffic Police recorded a sharp rise in violations during Holi on Wednesday, with 11,179 notices issued during a special enforcement drive conducted across the city — significantly higher than the previous two years.
According to traffic police data, of these, 1,204 challans issued were related to drunk driving.
While 8,521 people were prosecuted for traffic violations during Holi in 2025, 7,717 were booked in 2024.
An officer said the increase in numbers this year reflects intensified enforcement drives to curb drunk driving, dangerous riding, and other offences typically associated with Holi celebrations.
“We ran a special drive across the city during the festival. It also helped us prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations,” the officer added.
Despite the surge in cases, data on road accidents this Holi presented a mixed picture. On March 4, 22 road accidents were reported. In these incidents, while 18 people were injured, four died.
Comparatively, Holi last year saw a lower number of accidents, with 13 cases reported on March 14. In all, 12 people were injured and six died that day in accidents.
In 2024, however, Delhi witnessed a higher number of fatal incidents. On March 25, 2024, the city recorded 27 accidents. These incidents resulted in 28 injuries and 14 deaths, making it one of the deadliest Holi days in recent years.
Historical data shows fluctuating accident trends over the past few years. In 2023, Delhi reported 24 accidents with 10 deaths, while 2022 recorded 26 accidents and 10 deaths. The years 2021 and 2020 saw comparatively fewer fatalities, the data showed.
