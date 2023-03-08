BJP to ask people to join fight against corruption in Delhi over Holi celebrations

Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s public appeal to pray for jailed former AAP ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia on Holi, the BJP said it would hit the streets with its own request to citizens on the festival.

After burning effigies symbolising the AAP government’s alleged corruption and scams on Monday, Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said the party would seek the people’s support against it on the festival as well.

“We have given a new form to Holika Dahan and lit it to burn corruption. On the day of Holi, we the Bharatiya Janata Party workers will apply colour and embrace people and appeal to them to support us in the fight to eliminate corruption from Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

Also Read | Holi through the ages: A brief history of the festival of colours

The BJP is no longer mincing its words when it comes to the party’s stated objective of uprooting the AAP government in the Capital and has gradually stepped up its attack following the resignations of Jain and Sisodia.

Starting Thursday, the party will initiate a citywide programme which will see it go door-to-door to ‘explain’ the AAP government’s alleged excise policy scam to citizens.

On the eve of Holi, Kejriwal had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of throwing “patriots” like Jain and Sisodia behind bars and instead embracing business owners who had caused immense financial loss to the country.

Kejriwal had said he would spend the festival praying for his jailed colleagues and meditating over the state of the country exhorting citizens to join him in doing so as well.