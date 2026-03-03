Holi 2026: Delhi Metro services to begin at 2:30 PM – Check Namo Bharat & Meerut Metro timings

Holi 2026 Delhi Metro services will commence from 2:30 PM, with revised schedules announced for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro lines. (Image enhanced with AI)

Delhi Metro services on Holi 2026: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for Wednesday for the Holi festival. The train services will remain suspended until 2:30 PM on all lines, including the Airport Express Line (AEL).

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e. 4th March, 2026 (Wednesday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line.

Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 4th March and will continue normally thereafter.”