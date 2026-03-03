Holi 2026: Delhi Metro services to begin at 2:30 PM – Check Namo Bharat & Meerut Metro timings

Delhi Metro services on Holi 2026: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for Wednesday for the Holi festival. The train services will remain suspended until 2:30 PM on all lines, including the Airport Express Line (AEL).
In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e. 4th March, 2026 (Wednesday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line.
Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 4th March and will continue normally thereafter.”
On March 4, National Capital Region Transport Corporation said the Namo Bharat train services will remain unavailable until 5:00 PM. The first trains from both terminal stations i.e. Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, will depart at 5:00 PM. The train covers a distance of 82.15-km journey in under an hour.
Meerut Metro train timing on Holi 2026
Similarly, Meerut Metro will also begin its service at 05:00 PM on March 4 due to Holi festival. With a design speed of 135 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, it is the fastest metro system in the country. The 23-km-long Meerut Metro will have 13 stations and run on the Namo Bharat network in Meerut.
“On the day of the Holi festival, i.e. 04th March 2026 (Wednesday), Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will not be available till 05:00 PM.
Thus, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services, will start at 05:00 PM and will be available till 10:00 PM, on 04th March 2026.
It is also informed hereby that, with a focus on commuter comfort, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services now run daily (Monday to Sunday) from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, even on Sundays,” the NCRTC said in a statement.
