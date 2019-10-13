Delhi: Holding hands, 4 girls crossed road for school; 2 critical after accident

For children of Jamuna Khadar village near DND, crossing Dadri road under Mayur Vihar flyover is a daily ritual to get to school. It is the same road that four girls — Sapna (8), Kumkum (6), Chandni (6) and Anjali (6) — were crossing, holding each others’ hands, when they were hit by an unknown vehicle Friday morning.

The girls left their homes at 7.15 am for school in Chilla village a kilometre away. Sapna’s father Omkar, a labourer, said: “Usually a rickshaw-puller takes them to school, but he has gone to his village. We let them go on their own as they had done it before.”

The girls were rushed to the hospital by a cab driver who spotted them lying on the road. While Anjali and Kumkum have been discharged, Chandni suffered a head injury and is currently receiving treatment at LNJP hospital. Sapna, Kumkum’s sister, is on ventilator support due to a brain injury.

Imran, a peanut seller who lives in the girls’ village, said, “Hundreds of children cross the stretch to go to school. The kids think cars will stop if they keep walking, but some don’t. Many parents take children to school themselves, but some cannot.”

Chandni’s father, Shakir, said, “We did not think much about accompanying them; many children from our village cross that road every day.”

Shahid, who found the girls lying on the road, said: “The moment I saw them, I stopped and other vehicles followed suit. Three college students from a bus helped put them in my car and take them to the hospital.”