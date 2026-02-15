Hoax threats to Noida schools: 6 of cyberfraud gang running illegal online betting ops held

The case pertains to several schools in Noida receiving hoax bomb threats on January 23, following which an FIR was registered with the Cyber police station.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 15, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Nearly a month after several Noida schools received hoax bomb threats, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested six alleged members of an organised cyberfraud gang running illegal online betting operations. The mobile phone suspected to have been used to send the threat emails has been recovered, police said.

The arrests were made from Shahberi in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh on February 13.

The STF identified the accused as Ghaziabad residents Amish Jang Karki, Lekhnath Sharma, and Kedarnath; Agra resident Anant Kumar and Bihar residents Divynashu and Sahil Kumar. Amish, Lekhnath, and Kedarnath are originally from Nepal, officers said.

According to the STF, the threat email appeared to have originated from the United States, while a linked recovery email showed connections to Bangladesh and India. The probe led police to Sahaberi, where the accused were allegedly operating out of a makeshift call centre equipped with a huge number of electronic devices. Police recovered four laptops, 22 mobile phones and several documents during the operation.

“During questioning, the accused admitted to running illegal online betting apps and providing technical support services. Officials said the victims were primarily citizens of the US, India and Nepal,” the officer added.

Several email IDs with “American-sounding names” were found logged into the seized devices. These were allegedly used to communicate with customers and facilitate fraud, police said.

