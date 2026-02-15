Hoax threats to Noida schools: 6 of cyberfraud gang running illegal online betting ops held

The case pertains to several schools in Noida receiving hoax bomb threats on January 23, following which an FIR was registered with the Cyber police station.

Nearly a month after several Noida schools received hoax bomb threats, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested six alleged members of an organised cyberfraud gang running illegal online betting operations. The mobile phone suspected to have been used to send the threat emails has been recovered, police said.

The arrests were made from Shahberi in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh on February 13.

The STF identified the accused as Ghaziabad residents Amish Jang Karki, Lekhnath Sharma, and Kedarnath; Agra resident Anant Kumar and Bihar residents Divynashu and Sahil Kumar. Amish, Lekhnath, and Kedarnath are originally from Nepal, officers said.

