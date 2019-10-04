Delhi: Hoax bomb scare at school in Gole Market

Security personnel in New Delhi district were on alert Thursday after a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market received a bomb threat on his phone — which later turned out to be fake.

Advertising

Police teams rushed to the spot and evacuated students from the school, where the second shift was going on.

In his complaint, the principal of KVGM, Praveen Kumar Malik, Thursday claimed that an unknown person had sent a message to their physical education teacher, warning of a serial blast in the school.

The sender claimed to know of the plan after “overhearing conversations of three terrorists”.

Advertising

The teacher concerned immediately informed the school administration, which contacted police.

“The bomb squad was also called. After conducting proper checking, they declared it a hoax. Using technical surveillance, police found that the message was sent by a resident of Bara Hindu Rao in North Delhi. A team led by SHO Gyanendra Rana went to Bara Hindu Rao, but did not find him,” a senior police officer said.

Police are questioning the man’s relatives in an effort to trace him.