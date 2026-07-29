‘Hit without provocation’: Ranchi woman who suffered ear injury during Sansad Chalo

The CRPF’s findings stand in contrast to public statements issued by the Delhi Police, which maintained that the force neither possessed nor used pellet guns during the operation.

A 32-year-old woman, who sustained a severe ear injury on July 20 during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Sansad Chalo march, has alleged that security forces fired at peaceful demonstrators demanding educational reforms to tackle the issue of paper leaks.

Nootan Toppo, who works with a private firm in Gurgaon, joined the demonstration with two friends. “Why were we hit when we were peacefully protesting?” she asked as she recovers at her home in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

According to Toppo, security personnel — including members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and men in plain clothes carrying sticks, initiated an unprovoked lathi-charge on the crowd. “Several uniformed personnel were not wearing badges and men in civilian dress used abusive language against protesters. I had just taken a selfie moments before the firing started,” she claimed as she spoke to the Indian Express on Tuesday.