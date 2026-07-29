‘Hit without provocation’: Ranchi woman who suffered ear injury during Sansad Chalo

A 32-year-old woman, who sustained a severe ear injury on July 20 during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Sansad Chalo march, has alleged that security forces fired at peaceful demonstrators demanding educational reforms to tackle the issue of paper leaks.
Nootan Toppo, who works with a private firm in Gurgaon, joined the demonstration with two friends. “Why were we hit when we were peacefully protesting?” she asked as she recovers at her home in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.
According to Toppo, security personnel — including members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and men in plain clothes carrying sticks, initiated an unprovoked lathi-charge on the crowd. “Several uniformed personnel were not wearing badges and men in civilian dress used abusive language against protesters. I had just taken a selfie moments before the firing started,” she claimed as she spoke to the Indian Express on Tuesday.
During the action, Toppo said, she was hit on her right ear, resulting in heavy bleeding. Protesters provided emergency first aid at the scene using a stole before the two friends she had come with took her to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. Medical records and the medico-legal report (MLC) noted a “swelling of ear lobe” and recorded a “suspected gunshot injury,” she said. Toppo said that the injury is similar to a rubber bullet injury, according to medical reports, a claim that could not be independently verified by The Indian Express.
Toppo underwent a reconstructive plastic surgery lasting nearly two hours that also involved stitches. She claims that she continues to experience hearing impairment and a bout of recurring fever.
Earlier reports by The Indian Express revealed that an internal inquiry by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) established that a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in the nearby Connaught Place area in Delhi had fired seven rounds from a pellet gun during the crackdown.
The CRPF probe found that five of those rounds directly struck protesters, while two hit the ground. The officer involved reportedly claimed the action was taken in self-defence after a section of the crowd engaged in stone-pelting. The force has since examined log entries and video footage to determine whether standard operating procedures regarding crowd control were violated.
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The CRPF’s findings stand in contrast to public statements issued by the Delhi Police, which maintained that the force neither possessed nor used pellet guns during the operation.
However, medical evaluations reviewed across multiple city hospitals documented similar injuries, including a 28-year-old sports journalist who had more than 30 pellets lodged in his body, as well as a 19-year-old student who suffered facial injuries.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More