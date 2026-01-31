Hit with stones and sticks by stepfather,  12-year-old dies in Northeast Delhi

12-year-old beaten to death by stepfather in Delhi, accused on the run (File)

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly attacked with stones and sticks by his stepfather in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park, leading to his death, police said on Friday. The accused is absconding.

Officers said that the victim’s mother came to know about the incident via a purported video in which her husband allegedly admitted to the crime.

According to the police, the boy was found dead near the Shastri Park chowk loop in Northeast Delhi on Thursday morning.

Information regarding the murder was received at the Shastri Park police station around 9.50 am on Thursday, officers said. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, where a boy was found lying unconscious near the loop road.