Hit truck stopped by transport enforcement team on DnD: ‘Driver was drowsy, asked him to stop’

The father of the two-year-old who died in the accident claimed the ambulance driver was drowsy and he asked him to stop, but the driver assured the family he was fit to drive.

Admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, Suresh Pal (35) claimed, “I noticed he was a bit drowsy. I told him to stop his vehicle, but he assured me he was fine. When the truck halted ahead of us, our vehicle hit it. Before I could understand what had happened, I fell on the ground and lost consciousness. Later, the cops told me my son died. I have not been able to see him.”

At Pal’s home, news of the child’s death has not been conveyed to his elder sister, six-year-old Roshani, who is staying with her grandparents in Greater Noida.

“Roshani has been calling us, but we haven’t told her anything about the incident. In the morning, we told her her brother Saurabh is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung. She would take care of him when we weren’t around,” said Pal, who works as a security guard and lives with his family in a rented accommodation.

Sunil Kumar (30), the other victim, worked as a technician for Sai Ambulance Services in Greater Noida. “He lived with his wife in a rented flat near my house. He shifted from Kanpur two years ago. He would work the night shift and leave the house around 10-11 pm every day,” said Vipin, a cousin.