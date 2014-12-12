Hit on head in road rage, Mercedes executive in coma since last week

A 45-year-old man, a department head with Mercedes Benz, has been in a coma for a week after a youth hit him on the head with an iron rod. The man’s car had hit the youth’s in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on December 2. Enraged over the incident, the youth hit Stephen Stanley on the head, police said.

Police said Stanley was going to meet his daughter — who was waiting for her school bus a little distance away — when the incident occurred. Stanley got stuck in a heavy traffic jam on IGNOU road. He was trying to reverse his car when he bumped into a Maruti Esteem, police said.

“The driver of the Esteem came out and began arguing with Stanley. In a fit of rage, the driver pulled out a rod from his car and hit Stanley on the head. Stanley collapsed on the road. A PCR van standing nearby was alerted and it rushed Stanley to hospital,” his brother Shiju said.

“Stanley immediately underwent a surgery for a blood clot in his head because he was haemorrhaging internally. Doctors said he will be on ventilator support indefinitely, after he slipped into a coma due to the injury,” Shiju said.

“A case has been registered under Section 308 (culpable homicide) of the IPC. Investigations are on,” DCP (South) Prem Nath said.

“We spoke to a shopkeeper who witnessed the incident. He said Stanley had got out of his car and apologised for having bumped into the Esteem. But the Esteem’s driver got angry and attacked Stanley. However, police are refusing to take his version into account,” Stanley’s friend Ravi said.

Stanley is the head of the AGM section of high-end cars at Mercedes Benz.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App