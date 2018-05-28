Hit by car on DND, biker falls into Yamuna: Delhi Police

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday. (Gajendra Yadav) The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday. (Gajendra Yadav)

A man riding a Harley Davidson went missing after his bike was hit by a car on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway in the early hours of Sunday. Police suspect the rider might have fallen into the Yamuna. While rescue operations are underway, police are yet to recover his body.

“The bike rider and the car driver are untraceable as of now. We sent our teams to the addresses on which both vehicles are registered but the houses were locked. It appears the biker fell into the river but we are yet to find his body,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

According to police, they received a call about the accident around 3 am. A police team was sent to the spot, on the side heading to Delhi, and found a banged up Harley Davidson (DL8SCH1887) and a Toyota Etios (DL9CAE0946).

Passersby told police that they had caught hold of the car driver but he managed to escape by the time police arrived. “They said the impact was such that the biker was flung into the air and fell into the water. But we cannot ascertain this till the body is recovered. We are also checking nearby hospital to see if anyone with injuries was treated,” said a police officer.

Police said local divers and a team from the National Disaster Response Force are looking for the body.

“The bike is registered to Anshuman Puri, who lives in K-92, Sarita Vihar. His house was found locked. Neighbours told us that he lives alone, and that his parents died a few months ago,” said a police officer adding that the “bike was purchased in April”.

Anshuman’s mobile is switched off, said police sources.

Police said the car is registered under the name of Bhappa Singh, who lives in Qutub Vihar in southwest Delhi’s Goyala Dairy. The house was also found locked as well.

Neighbours said he lives in Canada and that his daughter and son-in-law use the car.

Police have registered an accident case at Sunlight Colony police station and have impounded both vehicles.

