Hit by car in GK 1, businessman severely injured; driver on the run

A 37-year-old businessman was severely injured after a car hit him in Greater Kailash-I. The driver, a law student in his twenties, managed to escape and hasn’t been arrested yet.

The family of the victim, identified as Anand Vijay Mandelia, said he sustained multiple injuries on his head and is on ventilator support at Max Hospital, Saket.

Police said they received a call about a hit-and-run accident around 6 pm on Tuesday. A mustard Volkswagen hit Mandelia outside his house. Witnesses alleged that the driver dragged him on the bonnet for nearly 200 metres before fleeing the spot.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case under sections of rash driving and causing grievous hurt has been registered. “We have seized the offending vehicle and are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mandelia’s family alleged that the accused hit him with an “intent to kill”. “Anand was out for a walk when he saw two boys in a car speeding. He warned them and said dheere chalao. This riled them up and they hit him. He fell on the bonnet, but they didn’t stop and dragged him for 200 metres…,” alleged a family member, requesting anonymity.

Mandelia runs a hydroponics business and lives with his family in GK-I.