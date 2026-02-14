History-sheeter arrested in Gurgaon in extortion and assault case

Narendra alias Tillu, a resident of Ravidas Mohalla in Badshahpur, was arrested by the Sohna Crime Branch from Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon. He was remanded to two days of police custody on Friday.

By: Express News Service
2 min readGurgaonFeb 14, 2026 09:42 PM IST
Police said that 15-20 days before the assault, Narendra, accompanied by 8-10 associates, had demanded another Rs 2 lakh from Surender, who refused to pay the amount.
A 43-year-old history-sheeter was arrested on Friday for allegedly orchestrating an assault on a man who refused to pay Rs 2 lakh in extortion, police said.

The case pertains to January 6, when Surender (42), a Dalit, was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 47 with injuries sustained in an alleged assault. On January 8, Surender submitted a written complaint with the police.

“Narendra, who had recently been released from jail after serving time in a murder case, accused the victim of not helping him during his imprisonment, leading to an argument and physical altercation. Narendra then allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as extortion, which Surender paid out of fear,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said that 15-20 days before the assault, Narendra, accompanied by 8-10 associates, had demanded another Rs 2 lakh from Surender, who refused to pay the amount.

On January 6, while Surender was returning home on his scooter, 14-15 men, armed with iron rods and sticks, allegedly assaulted him, threatening to kill him if he did not pay up, the complaint said.

An FIR naming 12 people was registered at Badshahpur police station, following which Narendra was arrested.

During questioning, police said Narendra admitted to planning the attack. He named five associates – Mohit, Vivek, Vikas, Deepak, and Akash – of assaulting Surender and demanding extortion money. Along with Narendra, the five have also been arrested, police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Surender said the police have provided him two riders round the clock for his security. “I was discharged from the hospital on January 18, but still cannot use my legs and hands…”

Police said Narendra has 12 prior cases registered against him in Gurgaon district, including on charges of murder, assault, criminal intimidation and dacoity, among others.

