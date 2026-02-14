History-sheeter arrested in Gurgaon in extortion and assault case

Police said that 15-20 days before the assault, Narendra, accompanied by 8-10 associates, had demanded another Rs 2 lakh from Surender, who refused to pay the amount. (File Photo)

A 43-year-old history-sheeter was arrested on Friday for allegedly orchestrating an assault on a man who refused to pay Rs 2 lakh in extortion, police said.

Narendra alias Tillu, a resident of Ravidas Mohalla in Badshahpur, was arrested by the Sohna Crime Branch from Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon. He was remanded to two days of police custody on Friday.

The case pertains to January 6, when Surender (42), a Dalit, was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 47 with injuries sustained in an alleged assault. On January 8, Surender submitted a written complaint with the police.

“Narendra, who had recently been released from jail after serving time in a murder case, accused the victim of not helping him during his imprisonment, leading to an argument and physical altercation. Narendra then allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as extortion, which Surender paid out of fear,” a police spokesperson said.