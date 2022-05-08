History-sheeter attacks and robs 9 in Pune, held

A HISTORY-SHEETER armed with a sharp weapon attacked and robbed nine persons in different parts of the city on Thursday. The robber, identified as Omkar Vinod Masal alias Harshal Salim Shaikh (22), was finally arrested by Hadapsar police.

According to police, the first crime took place near Akashwani on the Pune-Solapur Road, where Omkar and his aide Ashish alias Guddu came on a two-wheeler and intercepted a pedestrian Shyankar Dhaware around 10.30 pm. Omkar allegedly attacked Dhaware with a knife and then robbed his cell phone worth Rs 8,000. Dhaware was injured while Omkar escaped from the spot. Later, Omkar and an aide robbed a cell phone worth Rs 8,000 and cash of Rs 3,000 from Ankit Bainwad at knife point in Hadapsar. The duo then allegedly attacked Sanjay Chavan with a knife and robbed cash of Rs 500 at a nearby location. Chavan was injured in the incident. Around 11.40 pm, the robbers snatched a cell phone from auto-rickshaw driver Makrand Ghavate in Hadapsar.