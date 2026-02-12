Bucket filled with water thrown at historian S Irfan Habib on DU campus

Historian S Irfan Habib was standing just outside the boundary wall near Gate 4 when the bucket was thrown from across the wall. (Source: X screengrab/ @irfhabib)

A video circulating on social media on Wednesday shows a bucket filled with water being thrown at historian S Irfan Habib while he was speaking near Gate 4 of the Arts Faculty at Delhi University during a literature festival organised by students.

The incident occurred at ‘People’s Literature Festival: Samta Utsav’, organised by the All India Students’ Association (AISA). While AISA alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attempted to disrupt the event, ABVP denied the charge.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Habib said he was standing just outside the boundary wall near Gate 4 when the bucket was thrown from across the wall. “The bucket did not hit me, but the water fell on me. I was overwhelmed for a few minutes — the bucket could have had anything, even stones,” he said.