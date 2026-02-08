‘His bravery saved many lives’: Cop who died amid Surajkund fair swing collapse rescue op would have retired in March

Family members of Inspector Jagdish Prasad (inset), who died, at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital on Saturday night. (Express photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika)

Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who died while trying to rescue people after a swing collapsed at the Surajkund Mela on Saturday, was due to retire in March.

Hailing from Mathura, 59-year-old Prasad had completed 36 years in the force. Posted in the Police Lines at Palwal, he was duty in-charge of the zone where the swing was located, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

His son, Gaurav Kunjil (32), told The Indian Express that he does not know whom to hold responsible for the death. “We do not know what happened,” he said.

Besides Kunjil, Prasad is survived by his wife and two daughters. Kunjil, who works as a supervisor in Sonepat, is the eldest among the three siblings.