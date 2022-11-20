Hired in 2019, 54 managers working at 13 Delhi govt hospitals say contracts not being renewed

Fifty-four hospital managers across 13 Delhi government hospitals have claimed that authorities asked them not to mark their attendance from Saturday onwards and not join work as their contracts have expired and will not be renewed again. They also claimed they have not been given anything in writing and were only verbally informed by their medical directors and superintendents on Friday.

“Our contract ended on June 31, but we continued working in the hope that it will be extended again… as it has happened for the last three years. However, neither did we receive our salary nor were our contracts renewed in these last four months,” said Saurabh Kumar, superintendent (Facilities Management), at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The hospital administration was unavailable for comment.

Kumar and others were hired in 2019 after a recruitment circular was issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, which approved the proposal for creation of 92 posts of superintendents for hospital management in Delhi government hospitals.

While the initial plan was to allocate 92 seats, 54 were finalised at 13 government hospitals. Each hospital was given between four and 12 managers, depending on the number of beds. Hospitals with a higher number of beds such as Lok Nayak and Guru Tegh Bahadur were allotted 12 such managers. Others such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and GB Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research were allotted eight managers each. Four managers each were provided to hospitals with 100-300 beds.

According to sources, the managers were to be in-charge of services ranging from housekeeping, sanitation and kitchen management, to specialised medical requirements and equipment handling.

Jaan Mohammed, superintendent (Hospital Manager) at Lok Nayak Hospital, said hospital superintendents were hired in four categories — Equipment & Stores, Facilities Management/ Caretaking, Patient Facilitation and Caretaking.

“On Friday, we were told not to come to the hospital from Saturday. Higher authorities said state health secretary Amit Singla has conveyed to not take work from hospital managers as the Delhi L-G has approved taking on hospital managers from Government e-Marketplace (GEM). But he has not given any directions regarding the present 54 hospital managers working in 13 Delhi government hospitals… no direction has been issued regarding hiring from GEM,” he claimed.

When contacted, Lok Nayak medical director Dr Suresh Kumar refused to comment on the same. Amit Singla and officials at the L-G’s office remained unavailable for a comment.

According to the note issued in 2018 for the council of ministers by Raajiv Yaduvanshi, then principal secretary, health and family welfare, the decision to hire hospital managers was taken to free up doctors from administrative work. “Involvement of doctors in administrative work leads to reduction in their clinical output. These doctors may not have the requisite formal training in hospital management. Governments in states of Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh envisioned the requirement of professional manpower with managerial competence to work as hospital managers and have created these posts under National Health Mission,” the note stated.

The hospitals managers have been playing a crucial role in patient care as the note issued by Yaduvanshi stated that the multifarious services like housekeeping, sanitation, BMW, security, human resource management, lift services, parking, kiosks management, kitchen services, management of out-patient services like timely queue management, pharmacy management, IPD services, General store, MRD/HR, PRO/Grievances, health information, medical records patient care management & procurement, store, equipment, consumables store maintenance, infrastructure, general Duty Assistant, laundry services, PIO/RTI/ Office/Admin Estate (Physical infrastructure, PWD, fire, water Guest House, Hostel, Library) etc. are required to be efficiently managed in hospitals.

These hospital managers are MBA graduates with degrees and diplomas and were working with private and government hospitals before taking up this appointment.

“We worked thinking our contracts will be renewed, but so far we have got nothing. No one from the Secretariat and DGHS has conveyed anything to us in writing,” said Rekha, one of the hospital managers at DDU hospital.

One of the hospital managers at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said he is waiting for a written document but doesn’t think it will be of much help. “We are a small group of people and do not have the strength to start a protest. Now we will go to our respective hospitals and hand over our work,” he added.

The administrations of both hospitals were unavailable for comment.