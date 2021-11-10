Hindus anywhere in world have every right to come to India when faced with problems: Assam CM

Every Hindu living anywhere in the world has the right to come to India when he faces problems in that place, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Attacking the Congress, Sarma also said that most of the problems the country has been facing are because of only “one family”.

“Every Hindu living anywhere in the world has the right to come to India when he faces problems there,” he said participating the Times Now Summit 2021.

The chief minister said India belongs to Hindus and it is their natural home.

“This is a country of the Sanatan and the Hindu civilisation,” he said.

Asked about the attempts to forge unity among opposition parties to fight the BJP and whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could be a possible leader, Sarma said for him a party loses an election whenever the leader loses his or her own elections.

“After Mamata Banerjee lost her own assembly seat, for me, she ceased to be political entity,” he said, referring to Banerjee’s defeat in Nandigram.

The chief minister said no one would have talked about the BJP’s win had Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost the polls from Varanasi.

He also said that India needs Modi as Prime Minister for another 20 years.

Referring to the welfare programmes being undertaken in the Northeast, Sarma said the region has seen dramatic development ever since the Modi government assumed office at the Centre.

He said the people of the Northeast feel more comfortable with the rest of the India now than before.

“Now India has arrived in the Northeast and the Northeast too has arrived in the country’s main landscape,” he said.