Hindu Sena posters on Russian poet’s statue advocate ‘Akhand Russia’

Posters were put up by the Hindu Sena on a statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in New Delhi’s Mandi House, supporting the country’s invasion of Ukraine and an “Akhand Russia”.

While no complaint was received by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation or the Delhi Police, officials said action will be taken as a public statue cannot be defaced.

Two identical posters were put on the pedestal underneath the statue, stating: “Indian Hindus are with Putin and Russia in establishing the Soviet Union. Jai ho Akhand Russia. Jai Bharat.”

Vishnu Gupta, national president of the Hindu Sena, said, “We only put up posters to support Russia in times like these. No war is good, but if we have to choose between good and better, we would stand in support of Russia, as Russia has always been a true friend of India… We pray and support Russia getting back their old Soviet Union and the country taking all necessary action to safeguard their borders.”

Satish Upadhyay, vice-chairman of the NDMC, said, “It has not come to my notice but any group cannot deface government property by putting posters. Our division concerned and officials take cognizance of such incidents as soon as they come to their notice. If the posters are still there, we will get it removed soon.”

He added that it is the police’s duty to take action and file a complaint. Police officials said they were yet to see the posters.