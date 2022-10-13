Hindu Sabha: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind demands action against BJP’s Parvesh Verma, Nandkishore Gurjar and others over hate speeches

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, one of India’s largest Muslim organisations, Wednesday submitted a letter to the Delhi Police demanding action against BJP MP Parvesh Verma, BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar, and others who allegedly gave inflammatory speeches at the Virat Hindu Sabha earlier this month.

The Delhi Police are yet to take any action in the matter and have not registered an FIR.

Verma, Gurjar and several other Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and religious leaders gave hate speeches against the Muslim community at the event on October 9. While Verma asked for a “total boycott” of “these people”, Gurjar hinted at his involvement in the Northeast Delhi riots and said, “we will kill jihadis”.

A delegation from the organisation met the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak and demanded action against the speakers as well as the organisers of the event that was held at Dilshad Garden.

“As responsible and peace-loving citizens, therefore, we request you to kindly take serious note of the event and also direct the concerned officials to take stringent action not only against the event organiser but also against all the persons who gave inflammatory remarks against Muslims so that such hate mongers could taste exemplary punishment,” read a press note issued by the organisation.

“The delegation while noting that Delhi police is yet to lodge FIR against the hate speakers urged the Special CP to make sure that FIR is registered in their names. Whatever action has been taken so far is not satisfactory,” it added.

Officials in their letter to the police said: “These recurring threats reminded us of the horrendous communal riots that took place two years back in Northeast Delhi. The local Muslim community is under a sense of fear and feeling threatened aftermath of such an open call.”

The Delhi Police have only registered a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the organisers of the event for not taking permission for the event.

A VHP spokesperson denied the allegations saying they took permission from the police and police personnel were also present at the event.

Senior officers said they are looking at the video footage and other media related to the event.