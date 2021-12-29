Hindu Rao, Kasturba hospitals join protest

With Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals deciding to withdraw services and joining the strike, the health services at Delhi’s two major municipal hospitals are expected to be hit. The resident doctors’ association has written a letter to the Hindu Rao Hospital medical superintendent, stating that resident doctors and interns have decided to withdraw all services, including emergency, to register their protest against violence allegedly meted out to resident doctors who were marching peacefully to the Supreme Court yesterday.

“We resident doctors are under great stress due to the delay,” said Tanuraj Tyagi, the president of the resident doctors’ association of Hindu Rao.

The president of the resident doctors’ association of Kasturba hospital, Sunil Kumar, has written a similar letter stating withdrawal from all services, including emergency.

Senior doctors in North MCD said if the issue is not resolved, protests can reach other municipal hospitals too. The North MCD presides over hospitals such as Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, in addition to 21 dispensaries, 63 maternity and child welfare centres, 17 polyclinics and seven maternity homes. They employ at least 500 resident doctors.