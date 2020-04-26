Hindu Rao hospital sealed, nurse among 111 new cases

Police personnel being tested at Jama Masjid police station, Saturday. Police personnel being tested at Jama Masjid police station, Saturday.

The North civic body has decided to shut Hindu Rao Hospital after a nurse, who was on duty in several different parts of the hospital, tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital, the biggest under the North corporation, will remain shut till the premises are sanitised and contact tracing is complete.

The nurse was among the 111 people who tested positive for the disease in the city Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,625. The toll climbed to 54, with one death being reported.

The hospital has 900 beds and 400 nurses. North corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi said an enquiry will be carried out to fix accountability.

“Since she (the nurse) has been on duty in various locations within the campus over the last two weeks, we are closing the hospital till we sanitise and complete contact tracing. Only some patients are admitted right now in the gynaecology ward. We will make appropriate arrangements for them. There appears to be negligence at some level here. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly who is responsible… We will have a thorough inquiry into this aspect and will not spare those responsible,” she said.

Over 100 healthcare workers have contracted the disease so far in the city. A hospital attendant at AIIMS also tested positive on Saturday. Over the last three days, two hospital attendants and a nurse have tested positive at the institute where around 60 healthcare workers have been quarantined. Around 25 healthcare workers at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital have been quarantined after a patient who came to the hospital later tested positive.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, issued an order to all hospitals in Delhi after several complaints were received that private and non-COVID-19 government hospitals were denying treatment to patients. “Some non-COVID hospitals are compelling patients to provide COVID-19 negative reports before treatment for illnesses other than influenza-like illness (IIL) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). If non-COVID hospitals start referring routine patients on mere suspicion of COVID-19, dedicated COVID hospitals will be overwhelmed, leading to compromise in care of serious patients at their end,” stated an order by the health department.

So far, close to 5% people tested in 95 containment zones across the city are positive for COVID-19. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the doubling rate of cases in Delhi is 13 days.

Union health ministry officials said that in the country, on an average, the rate at which cases were doubling had come up to 10 days, from 3.5 days before the lockdown.

Senior officials said they have received complaints where patients are being referred to COVID-19-designated hospitals on “mere suspicion and without any confirmed report of COVID-19” from non-COVID hospitals – both government and private.

