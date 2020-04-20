After Vardhan asked official to act, Hindu Rao doctor is reinstated

Dr Piyush Singh (left) claimed he distributed PPE kits and face shields to doctors after procuring them from an NGO Dr Piyush Singh (left) claimed he distributed PPE kits and face shields to doctors after procuring them from an NGO

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has reinstated Dr Piyush Pushkar Singh, whose services had been terminated by Hindu Rao Hospital on Wednesday for “bringing disrepute” to the institution.

North corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi had accused him of diverting PPE kits and distributing it among some doctors, instead of handing the donated face shields to the hospital administration. Joshi had also called Singh a thief on social media.

An office order, passed Sunday, issued by the hospital read, “Subsequent to personal hearing taken by the Commissioner North DMC (Varsha Joshi) with Dr Piyush Pushkar Singh (DNB) orthopaedics, it has been decided to withdraw the office order dated 15.4.2020.”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had intervened in the matter after several people criticised the hospital administration and Joshi for their action, and asked her to resolve the issue.

After he was reinstated, Singh told The Indian Express, “I want to thank the minister Harsh Vardhan and standing committee head Jai Prakash for intervening in the matter and getting the issue sorted.”

