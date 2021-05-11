North MCD says all 23 ‘missing Covid-19 patients’ tracked

Bada Hindu Rao Hospital of MCD Delhi which has been converted to diagnose and treatment for COVID-19 patients. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

A day after the Delhi government ordered an inquiry over 23 Covid patients leaving Hindu Rao Hospital without information, Mayor of North Delhi Jai Prakash Tuesday said they have been tracked to either Delhi or central government hospitals, or a private hospital, or found to be recuperating in home isolation.

The Mayor said 12 have been found to have left the hospital on day one itself i.e. April 18 from the Medical Emergency even before being shifted to the wards. He said the other seven patients have been found to have left between April 18 and May 6, mostly from emergency.

However, four patients from the above 23 cases were discharged after appropriate treatment at the hospital and have been erroneously reported as absconding on account of some reporting error, he said.

The hospital has 270 beds for Covid patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday had directed the health department to conduct an enquiry into the matter. “It is not only dangerous to the lives of these patients but also a set back to the efforts of the government which has imposed curfew/lockdown to break the chain and to check the spread of this disease,” read Sisodia’s order.

The Mayor said that on a detailed verification of these cases, it has been found that on the first day of opening of Hindu Rao Hospital as a dedicated Covid facility itself, many patients who had come in for admission had simultaneously made contacts with other hospitals and left Hindu Rao Hospital from the Medical Emergency itself even before being shifted to the respective wards, as soon as oxygenated beds were available to them in other hospitals.

“Nevertheless, on a detailed verification of all these 23 COVID positive patients who have been alleged to have gone missing or absconded, it is clarified that all these 23 cases have been tracked to either a Delhi government hospital or a Central government hospital or a Private Hospital or found to be recuperating in home isolation,” he said.

However, it has also been found that 4 patients have subsequently died in these other hospitals or after being discharged from these other hospitals, he added.