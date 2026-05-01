Hindu pilgrims, devotees in focus, Delhi govt flags off 3-day Somnath Yatra

In first such initiative by the Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, along with Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, flagged off a special train from Safdarjung Railway Station in the Capital with 1,400 pilgrims headed to “Somnath Swabhiman Parv” at Gujarat’s Somnath temple. Somnath Swabhiman Parv commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026.

Dedicating the initiative to “1,000 years of unbroken faith”, aimed at reconnecting the people of Delhi with their spiritual heritage, the CM said that Delhi is the first state or union territory in the country to send nearly 1,400 pilgrims together on such a large-scale and well-organised three-day Somnath Yatra. “The Delhi government is bearing the entire cost of rail travel and meals, while the Gujarat government will arrange accommodation, local transport and temple visits,” Gupta said.

With Hindu devotees and pilgrims in focus, the BJP government — after coming to power last year — has unveiled schemes like “Bhajan Clubbing”, “Navratri festivals” and celebrations of other festivals on a large scale basis.

However, the previous AAP government had also launched an initiative for Hindu pilgrims in 2018. Similar to the Somnath Yatra, the previous AAP government launched Teerth Yatra Yojana, which took Hindu pilgrims from Delhi to several iconic temples such as Rameshwaram and Tirupati.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the then AAP government also added Ayodhya temple in the Yatra and about 4,000 people participated. Since its launch, 84 trains carrying 81,000 people have been sent on such pilgrimages.

The destinations included Rameshwaram, Dwarkadhish, Somnath, Nageshwar, Jagannath Puri, Baba Mahakal, Shirdi, Kashi Vishwanath, Tirupati Balaji, Ayodhya, Mata Vaishno Devi, Pushkar, Fatehpur Sikri, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Kartarpur Sahib, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Haridwar.

Meanwhile, as part of the BJP’s latest initiative, devotees will visit the Somnath Temple as well as other prominent religious sites. Shekhawat described the flag off as a ‘Shivmay Shubharambh’, an auspicious and spiritually significant beginning.

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He said the Yatra aims to showcase India’s cultural heritage and national pride through the timeless legacy of the Somnath Temple, adding that Indian faith is rooted in a spirit of harmonious unity.

Meanwhile, referring to landmark initiatives such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the CM said these transformative efforts have given Indian culture a renewed identity and fresh energy.

The Somnath Yatra, she added, carries forward the same spirit. She reiterated that the Delhi government remains committed to strengthening citizens’ religious faith and cultural identity, and will continue such initiatives in the future.

The special train will travel from Safdarjung Railway Station to Veraval in Gujarat, from where pilgrims will proceed to the Somnath Temple and other religious sites.

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All passengers are scheduled to return to Delhi on May 5. Each of the 19 AC 3-tier coaches has two dedicated team leaders to assist pilgrims throughout the journey.

A team of doctors is onboard, along with housekeeping staff and Railway Protection Force personnel, ensuring health support, cleanliness and security. The flag-off ceremony also featured cultural performances, with folk traditions from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.