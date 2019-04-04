Outfits seek closure of Gurgaon meat shops

With Navratri approaching, the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, an association of several Hindu outfits that came together last year, submitted a petition to the Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Wednesday, requesting that all meat shops in the city be directed to close during the period “out of respect for religious sentiments”.

Advertising

The petition to Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, states, “The auspicious days of Navratri are going to begin (April 6, 2019)…. These days are considered auspicious for special pujas and worship. It is important to inform you that…meat is sold in the open.” “You are requested to mark such illegal shops and curb the sale of meat during these days,” the petition reads, also requesting that the sale of meat and liquor be stopped within a one-kilometre radius of the Sheetla Mata Mandir during Navratri .

Khatri said, “The civic body will have to decide on this, depending on the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act.” Rajeev Mittal, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, which is part of the Samiti, said, “We will meet the Commissioner on Friday.”

In October last year, outfits under the Samiti’s banner fanned out across Gurgaon to “appeal” to meat shop owners to close shop during Navratri. Owners, however, had alleged they had been forced to close their outlets.