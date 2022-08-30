scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Hindu minority status: SC gives Centre more time to hold consultations with states

The Supreme Court granted the Central Government six more weeks’ time to hold consultations with states. It is hearing a clutch of petitions which have challenged the provisions of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 that gives the Centre the power to notify minorities.

The court is hearing a clutch of petitions which have challenged the provisions of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 that gives the Centre the power to notify minorities. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the BJP-led Central Government’s request for more time to hold consultations with states on the demand to grant minority status to Hindus in states where their numbers have gone below others.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka granted the government six more weeks’ time and posted the matter for hearing to October 19.

The court is hearing a clutch of petitions which have challenged the provisions of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 that gives the Centre the power to notify minorities.

The main petition by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has relied on the SC decision in the landmark 2002 TMA Pai case in which it was laid down that for the purposes of Article 30 that deals with the rights of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions, religious and linguistic minorities will have to be identified at the state level. Upadhyay pointed out that Hindus have become a minority in many states and some Union Territories as per the 2011 census and have sought minority status for them in these places.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Appearing for Upadhyay, senior advocate told the Bench that he found the Centre’s stand a “little funny”. He pointed out that the Act says minorities for the purposes of the Act means minorities notified as such by the central government. “Now after TMA Pai (case), the central government can’t do it. So whatever deliberations they are doing under this Act cannot confirm minority status to anybody in a state…”.

Justice Kaul said “…this is not a straight-jacket formula” and went on to grant more time to the government.

The Centre, after dragging its feet for long, finally responded to the plea after the SC imposed a cost of Rs 7500 on it.

Advertisement

In a counter affidavit filed on March 25, after repeated prodding from the court, the government sought to put the onus of granting minority status to Hindus upon states saying “they too have concurrent powers to do so”. With the stand drawing criticism, it filed a new affidavit on May 9 “in supersession of the earlier affidavit” saying “the power is vested with the Centre to notify minorities”.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs said that matter has “far-reaching ramifications”, and sought more time for discussions with “state governments and other stakeholders”.

This change in stand earned the ire of the Bench headed by Justice Kaul who said “they have turned turtle…It seems to an extent to back out from what was stated earlier, something we don’t appreciate…What I am not able to understand is (that) Union of India is not able to decide what it wants to do…”. The court, however, allowed the Centre’s request for time to carry out the discussions and fixed the matter for a hearing on August 30.

Advertisement

A day ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, the Minority Affairs Ministry filed an affidavit in the court Monday urging it to defer the hearing saying it had held discussions with eight states and two Union Territories and that they had sought more time for wider consultations with the stakeholders.

More from Delhi

The Centre said it “has already held meetings with the state governments of Nagaland, Punjab, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh…they requested for some more time for wider consultations…considering the far-reaching implications of the issue involved.”

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:02:52 pm
Next Story

Boy imitates The Undertaker’s iconic move in a restaurant. Watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement