At Hindu mahapanchayat in Haryana, a warning for Rajasthan police: Arrest Monu Manesar at your own risk

A ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ organised in support of Monu Manesar, an accused in case linked to the alleged murder of Rajasthan residents Nasir and Junaid, called for a CBI probe into the case, terming it a ‘conspiracy’ against gau rakshaks. Several speakers at the panchayat issued a stern warning to the Rajasthan police against arresting Monu, a Bajrang Dal member and face of the cow protection task force of the Haryana government in Gurgaon.

Amid reports that a Rajasthan police team was conducting a raid at Monu’s residence in Manesar, several panchayat members blocked both the carriageways of Delhi-Gurgaon national highway for a few minutes before local police and panchayat members intervened and opened the traffic.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, one of the organizers of the panchayat, said, “A false FIR has been registered against Monu, because he and his team have broken the nexus of cattle smuggling and their mafia. We demand that a CBI probe should be conducted. Without any evidence, a case has been registered. At the time of the incident, Monu was at a private hotel and he has shared CCTV footage of the same. There should be a thorough probe. Instead, Rajasthan police is now harassing cow vigilantes with illegal raids. In Nuh, their police beat up Srikant’s wife… this rage at the panchayat is because of their conduct.”

“If Rajasthan police sets feet in Manesar to arrest Monu, they will not return on the same feet. If Monu is arrested, we will block the highway. Giraftarian denge, jail choti pad jayegi,” said Neelam, a member of gau raksha dal from Pataudi.

Om Prakash from Manesar demanded that the arms licences of gau rakshaks are not cancelled and security be provided to the vigilantes.

“To hide their own inefficiencies, the government and the police first provided these arms licences to gau rakshaks. Today, the vigilantes are protecting Hindu religion and gau mata. At this time, when this nexus of cattle smugglers is targeting us, the government is talking of cancelling arms licences of gau rakshaks. This is very wrong,” he said.

Sundar Sarpanch said, “We should be proud that Monu, who is from our area, selflessly has been working day and night to end cattle smuggling. I was reading media reports that Monu has gone underground and that police are looking for him. Kya baat karte ho, Monu sher ka bacha hai, jab kahoge le aayenge.”

Another mahapanchayat has been called in Hathin on Wednesday over the issue, said panchayat members.