‘Hindu mahapanchayat’ speakers made hate speeches against one religion: FIR

“Hate speeches against a specific religion meant to create differences between two communities” — this is a key charge against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand and Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke in the FIR filed by Delhi Police. The FIR also names Save India Foundation founder Preet Singh and states that he “organised the event without (police) permission and provided a stage to such speakers for promoting enmity and differences between two religions, which will create hatred between them… legal action should be taken against them”.

The FIR has been filed under IPC sections 153-A and 188 at Mukherjee Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint by head constable Lakhmi Chand, a beat officer who was present at the ‘Hindu mahapanchayat’ event on Sunday. “For organising a mahapanchayat at (Burari) ground, Preet Singh filed an application at DCP’s (Northwest) office and it was received at Mukherjee Nagar police station. Permission was denied but on April 3, he set up a tent at the ground and the event started at 10 am. Around 700-800 people participated and 8-10 people gave speeches from the stage. Several journalists also came to cover the event,” the FIR states.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said Preet Singh’s request for the event was denied on the ground that he had no permission from the land-owning agency, DDA.

Preet Singh is also the organiser of an event held at Jantar Mantar last year where anti-Muslim slogans were raised.

“From the stage, some of the speakers delivered hate speeches against a specific religion… One of the speakers was Yati Narsinghanand, who used objectionable language against a particular religion and said: ‘If a Muslim is made prime minister, 50% of you (Hindus) will change your faith in the next 20 years, 40% Hindus will be killed… This is the future of Hindus. If you want to change this, be a man. What is it to be a man? Someone who is armed’. Another speaker, Suresh Chavhanke, Sudarshan News, also delivered hate speech,” Chand states in the FIR.