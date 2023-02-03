‘Response will be given by Hindu community of Haryana’: Bajrang Dal issues ultimatum over ‘threats from cattle smugglers’

Days after Nuh police said that a 22-year-old man accused of cattle smuggling died after a road accident while his family alleged that he died of injuries after being assaulted by cow vigilantes in Tauru, members of Bajrang Dal Friday staged a protest in Gurgaon and issued an ultimatum to the administration alleging that gau rakshaks and members of their organisation were getting repeated death threats from alleged cattle smugglers as part of a conspiracy.

The memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister stated, “The incidence of cattle smuggling and slaughter is rising in Nuh (Mewat). The cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) are working round the clock to rescue cows under the supervision of police administration. Recently, in Tauru, a car in which three accused cattle smugglers were travelling, collided with a tempo, and an accused died in the accident. Some people in Mewat are using the incident to conspire against gau rakshaks and are giving them death threats, regarding which FIR has been lodged.”

“Through this memorandum, we want to inform that if cattle smugglers or anyone involved in cattle slaughter causes any harm to any of our members, its aftermath will be felt (uska parinam bahut hi galat sabit hoga) and the response will be given by the Hindu community in entire Haryana. If any such incident occurs and in response in case the situation worsens, it is for the government and administration to worry about. We shall not be held responsible for anything,” the memorandum added.

Police sources said that at least 70 people, including members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a park in Civil Lines area around 11 am and marched to the deputy commissioner’s office.

On January 28, a Santro car with three occupants — Waris Khan (22), Shokeen (30) and Nafis — crashed into a tempo around 5 am near Khori Kalan on Tauru-Bhiwadi road in Nuh. Police had said that Waris died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. After a purported video, in which vigilantes could be seen questioning the three injured occupants of the car had emerged on social media, Waris’s family had alleged that he succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by gau rakshaks of Bajrang Dal. The family had named Mohit Yadav, a member of Bajrang Dal, Haryana, in the police complaint.

Earlier this week, Yadav filed two complaints in Gurgaon alleging that he had received audio and video calls on whatsApp from suspected cattle smugglers, who threatened to kill him. Based on his complaints, two FIRs were registered at separate police stations in Manesar against unidentified accused.

Praveen Saini alias Praveen Hindustani, district coordinator, Bajrang Dal, said, “Over the past few days, our members were being threatened by cattle smugglers. Cattle smuggling should end in Haryana. We handed over a memorandum to a district administration official. We demand that security be provided to one of our members who has been getting death threats, otherwise we will scale up the protests.”