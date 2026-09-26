2 arrested for ‘harassing’ Hindu College students, SUV seized

The arrests come after a first-year postgraduate student of Hindu College alleged that a group of men in an SUV followed her and her friend and attempted to pull them into the vehicle around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. (Photo: Facebook/Representational image)

Two Delhi University (DU) students, Abhinav and Abhimanyu, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged harassment faced by two Hindu College students in Northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday.

While Abhinav was arrested from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, Abhimanyu was apprehended from Gurugram in Haryana. They study at a college on the North Campus, police said.

Police identified the accused driver as Naman, also a DU student, and said two to three persons were accompanying him at the time of the incident.

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The arrests come after a first-year postgraduate student of Hindu College alleged that a group of men in an SUV followed her and her friend and attempted to pull them into the vehicle around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.