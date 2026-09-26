2 arrested for ‘harassing’ Hindu College students, SUV seized

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Two Delhi University (DU) students, Abhinav and Abhimanyu, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged harassment faced by two Hindu College students in Northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday.
While Abhinav was arrested from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, Abhimanyu was apprehended from Gurugram in Haryana. They study at a college on the North Campus, police said.
Police identified the accused driver as Naman, also a DU student, and said two to three persons were accompanying him at the time of the incident.
The arrests come after a first-year postgraduate student of Hindu College alleged that a group of men in an SUV followed her and her friend and attempted to pull them into the vehicle around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.
The SUV allegedly used in the crime has been seized, police said.
According to the complainant, she and her friend were walking when a white SUV approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the women objected, the men allegedly abused them and started following them.
The student alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped the vehicle and attempted to pull them inside. The accused fled when the complainant’s friend started filming the car.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
DCP (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said police launched an investigation based on the complaint and traced the vehicle used in the incident.
According to the police, they are looking into the allegation that the two students had approached multiple police stations before the complaint was registered.
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