Hindu College staff association alleges admission irregularities, bypassing of elected bodies

Escalating a nearly month-long protest, the Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA) has accused the college administration of violating the 20% cap on supernumerary seats in Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) admissions, bypassing the elected Staff Council and setting up parallel committees to weaken internal accountability.
Addressing mediapersons at the college portico on Wednesday, HCSA president Dr Ratan Lal criticised the administration for taking disciplinary action against faculty members and issuing them showcause notices.
Directing his remarks at the administration, he said, “You committed the wrong, and when we raised the issue, you claim it brought disrepute. No, Hindu College is a public institution funded by taxpayers and open to public scrutiny… raising our voice against irregularity and injustice is our constitutional right.”
Staff Council secretary Prof Chandrachur Singh alleged that administrative decisions were taken bypassing elected bodies.
“Staff Council in colleges is a statutory body, a legislative body, and the administration and academic governance of the college run through the framework created by the university… The Staff Council has been bypassed for years. In the last 10 years, barely five-six meetings have been held. Emergency meetings are called with emergency agendas and pushed through under the pretext of urgency,” he said.
Commerce Professor Dr Poonam Saji raised concerns about caste and gender insensitivity on campus. Referring to the protest, she said, “Today is our 22nd day of the dharna… I want to speak on two issues: caste and gender insensitivity… We are seeing caste and gender insensitivity in a college ranked number one in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework)… Hearing the issues shared by students made us question if this is the true state of a top-ranked institution.”
Ratan Lal alleged that corporate influence on campus had increased, with buildings and staff rooms being named after corporate entities. “Years later, new generations will think this is a corporate-named entity. This will not stand. Hindu College is a public institution, and attempts to privatise it must be resisted,” he said.
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Responding to the allegations of admission irregularities, Principal Anju Srivastava had said that admissions were handled centrally by Delhi University (DU).
Speaking to The Indian Express, Srivastava said DU determines students’ eligibility, college allocation, and subject preferences. Applications were processed through the Central Admission Committee and approved by the Principal before students paid their fees, leaving the Principal with no direct discretionary role in the admission process.
According to officials, DU has attributed the excess allocation of supernumerary seats in popular courses to an inadvertent programming error in its central admission algorithm.
The protest has received support from political leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Prof Manoj Jha and Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh, who visited the campus earlier this month.
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Also, HCSA representatives have briefed leaders of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Faggan Singh Kulaste and P Wilson, about the administrative conduct.
In a memorandum submitted to the DU Vice-Chancellor on October 1, the HCSA has sought a temporary takeover of the college by the university, an independent and time-bound inquiry into alleged administrative and financial irregularities, the removal of Governing Body chairman T C A Rangachari and the Principal, as well as an unconditional withdrawal of disciplinary notices issued to faculty members.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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