Hindu College staff association alleges admission irregularities, bypassing of elected bodies

Responding to the allegations of admission irregularities, Principal Anju Srivastava had said that admissions were handled centrally by Delhi University (DU)

Escalating a nearly month-long protest, the Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA) has accused the college administration of violating the 20% cap on supernumerary seats in Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) admissions, bypassing the elected Staff Council and setting up parallel committees to weaken internal accountability.

Addressing mediapersons at the college portico on Wednesday, HCSA president Dr Ratan Lal criticised the administration for taking disciplinary action against faculty members and issuing them showcause notices.

Directing his remarks at the administration, he said, “You committed the wrong, and when we raised the issue, you claim it brought disrepute. No, Hindu College is a public institution funded by taxpayers and open to public scrutiny… raising our voice against irregularity and injustice is our constitutional right.”