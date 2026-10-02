Hindu College protest enters third week, staff seek Delhi University takeover, probe

Teachers at Hindu College on Thursday marched to the Vice-Chancellor’s office as their protest over alleged irregularities in admissions under Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quotas entered its third week, seeking a temporary takeover of the college by the Delhi University (DU) and an independent, time-bound probe into its functioning.

The Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA), which began its dharna on September 14, has alleged that Sports and ECA quota allocations in BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Political Science exceeded the prescribed 20% limit for a single undergraduate programme. ECA admissions cover recognised achievements in activities such as debate, music, dance, theatre and fine arts.

The university has attributed the excess allocation to an error in its admission algorithm.

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The HCSA has since widened its demands to include alleged issues in the functioning of statutory bodies, faculty rights, appointments, finances, procurement, student welfare and campus infrastructure. It has also sought the removal of Governing Body chairman T C A Rangachari and Principal Anju Srivastava to facilitate an impartial inquiry.

The row

The dispute began during the first round of admissions for 2026-27, when 17 of 48 Sports and ECA seats were allocated to BCom (Hons) and 15 to BA (Hons) Political Science.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Srivastava said admissions were centralised at the university level. “Eligibility and allocation of college and subject based on students’ preferences, is decided by the university. The applications of university-allotted candidates are processed by the Central Admission Committee and then approved by the Principal before fee payment. The Principal has no direct role in admissions,” she said.

The dispute escalated after the Governing Body issued show-cause notices last month to HCSA president Ratan Lal, secretary Shankar Kumar and associate professor P K Vijayan over statements and communications made during the standoff.

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In a September 24 resolution, the HCSA condemned the notices to Lal and Kumar, saying they had acted on the “collective and unanimous mandate” of the association. It also objected to the notice issued to Vijayan, noting that he had expressed regret at a HCSA meeting held on September 8 over remarks that may have hurt colleagues’ sentiments.

The association has also alleged intimidation of student and teacher protesters.

Key demands

The demands of HCSA include restoration of the Staff Council’s role, as it was allegedly bypassed through irregular meetings and parallel committees. It has also raised concerns over delays in study leave, Child Care Leave, sabbatical leave and promotions, and continuation of office-holders beyond prescribed terms.

Other demands include inquiries into alleged financial, procurement, and construction irregularities, including hostel mess tenders, prolonged outsourcing of security and sanitation, commercial use of college premises, and alleged non-compliance with CAG observations.

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Further, the association has sought public disclosure of Governing Body minutes, audited accounts, CAG reports, tenders, contracts and fee structures, as well as transparent scholarship and grievance systems, fair access to college facilities and an independent examination of structural defects, seepage and previous fire incidents.

Citing these concerns, the HCSA has demanded that DU temporarily take over the college and constitute an extended Governing Body, besides enforcing DU rules and restoring the Staff Council’s statutory authority, preventing “further attempts at privatisation”.