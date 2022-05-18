Delhi: Hindu College prof booked for post on Shivling, he says ‘religious feelings get hurt over everything’

Updated: May 18, 2022 2:45:37 pm
An assistant professor from Delhi University’s Hindu College has been booked for an allegedly objectionable social media post referring to claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, professor Ratan Lal allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday.
A case has been registered against him under IPC section 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).
After his social media post went viral, Lal posted a video saying he was being threatened by many users online, and asked police for “security” and help.
He told The Indian Express: “I have not yet received any notice from the police, but if I do, I will cooperate with them. I was not expecting threats and abuses for this statement. There is a long tradition of critique in Hinduism from Phule, Ravidas and Ambedkar. Here, I haven’t even critiqued it, it is just an observation. In our country, religious feelings get hurt over anything. What will people do, just put patti on their mouths?”
Best of Express Premium
Police said an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station late at Tuesday night.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-