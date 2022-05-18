scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Delhi: Hindu College prof booked for post on Shivling, he says ‘religious feelings get hurt over everything’

According to the police, professor Ratan Lal allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2022 2:45:37 pm
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. In the foreground is the shikhar of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. (Renuka Puri/Archive)

An assistant professor from Delhi University’s Hindu College has been booked for an allegedly objectionable social media post referring to claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, professor Ratan Lal allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against him under IPC section 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).

After his social media post went viral, Lal posted a video saying he was being threatened by many users online, and asked police for “security” and help.

He told The Indian Express: “I have not yet received any notice from the police, but if I do, I will cooperate with them. I was not expecting threats and abuses for this statement. There is a long tradition of critique in Hinduism from Phule, Ravidas and Ambedkar. Here, I haven’t even critiqued it, it is just an observation. In our country, religious feelings get hurt over anything. What will people do, just put ­patti on their mouths?”

Police said an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station late at Tuesday night.

