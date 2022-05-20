Hindu College professor arrested for post on Shivling

Days after an FIR was filed against him, a 50-year-old associate professor from Delhi University’s Hindu College has been arrested in connection with an allegedly objectionable social media post referring to claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque. According to the police, professor Ratan Lal had allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday.

Afterwards, a case was registered against him under IPC section 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). Police had said an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station late Tuesday night.

After his social media post went viral, Lal had posted a video saying he was being threatened by many users online, and asked police for “security” and help.

He had told The Indian Express: “I have not yet received any notice from the police, but if I do, I will cooperate with them. I was not expecting threats and abuses for this statement. There is a long tradition of critique in Hinduism from Phule, Ravidas and Ambedkar. Here, I haven’t even critiqued it, it is just an observation. In our country, religious feelings get hurt over anything. What will people do, just put ­patti on their mouths?”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Supreme Court had earlier this week asked the Varanasi district magistrate to secure the area where a Shivling was claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi Mosque during a videographic survey of the mosque area without impeding or restricting the rights of Muslims to access and offer namaz at the mosque.

Hearing a petition by five Hindu women seeking access to pray at “a shrine behind the western wall of the mosque complex”, the Varanasi court, on April 8, appointed Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra to carry out an inspection of the site, “prepare videography of the action” and submit a report. The mosque committee challenged this before the Allahabad High Court which dismissed the plea on April 21. The committee then approached the Supreme Court.

“We have registered an FIR under Sections 153A and 295A at Cyber police station of North district and arrested Dr Ratan Lal today,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.