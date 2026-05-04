‘Himanta only will win’: Mood subdued at Assam House in Delhi, but support intact

the atmosphere at Assam House in Chanakyapuri remained subdued despite the BJP looking at a third win in the state, Monday (Express Photo)

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a decisive third consecutive term in Assam, going by evening trends Monday. In the national capital, however, the atmosphere at Assam House in Chanakyapuri remained subdued.

Staffers and security guards The Indian Express spoke to said no programme by any political party or state executive member was scheduled or likely. They also said no procession by supporters was known to be scheduled as of now.

Staff deployed near the reception were tuning into the results every now and then while taking orders for guests.

“Jikibo tu Mama e (Himanta only will win),” one of them said.