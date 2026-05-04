‘Himanta only will win’: Mood subdued at Assam House in Delhi, but support intact

Staffers and security guards said no programme by any political party or state executive member was scheduled or likely.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readNew DelhiMay 4, 2026 03:51 PM IST
Assam Housethe atmosphere at Assam House in Chanakyapuri remained subdued despite the BJP looking at a third win in the state, Monday (Express Photo)
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The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a decisive third consecutive term in Assam, going by evening trends Monday. In the national capital, however, the atmosphere at Assam House in Chanakyapuri remained subdued. 

Staffers and security guards The Indian Express spoke to said no programme by any political party or state executive member was scheduled or likely. They also said no procession by supporters was known to be scheduled as of now.

Staff deployed near the reception were tuning into the results every now and then while taking orders for guests. 

Jikibo tu Mama e (Himanta only will win),” one of them said.

Another Assam House staffer nodded in agreement, and said the trends indicate good news for them.

A Delhi Police van was briefly stationed outside the Assam House in the morning, but drove off in the afternoon. 

Unlike at Kerala House a 10-minute car ride away, there were no sweets being distributed here. The in-house restaurant, too, saw no special announcements or menu items.

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At one point, the chatter of a monkey on the perimeter was louder than the sound of the TV channels discussing the results on a guard’s phone. 

The quietness in Delhi contrasted with the definitive political realities emerging from the counting centers across Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi took big leads in their respective constituencies, setting the tone for the ruling alliance’s overall performance.

Conversely, the broader opposition faltered significantly from the start of the counting process. Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress state unit chief and the party’s primary election face, lost from Jorhat. The AIUDF, too, managed to establish leads in just two seats.

Currently, the BJP-led alliance has 74 seats in the assembly, the Congress alliance 28, and the AIUDF 15.

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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