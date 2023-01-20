scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Himanta meets Pradyot, triggers alliance buzz

The meeting took place at a time when Debbarman, who has emerged as a popular leader of the indigenous communities in the state, is being wooed by the ruling BJP as well as the Congress-CPM alliance for the polls.

However, Pradyot said he made his position clear that he will not move away from his demand for a separate state "come what may".
A DAY after the Election Commission of India announced that Tripura will vote on February 16, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarman, who heads the TIPRA Motha party, in Delhi on Thursday.

After the meeting, Sarma sought to downplay its significance, saying Tripura BJP-related matters are being handled by a separate team of the party. “We are always in touch, especially with people who are like friends. But for Tripura BJP matters, there is a dedicated team. And TIPRA Motha is not a part of the NEDA anyway,” Sarma told reporters.

“As long as we are not given in writing that our demand will be accepted, we will not go into any alliance with anyone. We will not enter negotiations of any kind over our core demand just for the sake of any post or alliance. Only the assurance of a Constitutional solution under articles 2 and 3 are acceptable to us,” said Debbarman.

Asked if he will ally with the BJP if the party accepts his demand, he said, “It is not the BJP but the government of India which will have to provide the assurance in writing.” On how his talks with Sarma went, Debbarman said, “After the talks, I felt that I am not diluting my position and not betraying my people.”

The meeting also took place on a day when the murder of a TIPRA Motha supporter in the state’s Kamalpur sub-division deepened tensions between the supporters of TIPRA Motha and the BJP. The supporter, Pranajit Namasudra, was allegedly hacked to death on Wednesday night.

While any political motive behind the murder has not been established yet, the timing of the meeting between the two leaders generated a lot of buzz. On Thursday night, hours after meeting Sarma, Debbarman went live on social media, condemning the act of violence.

“The Election Commission will have to answer. How many murders will you commit to intimidate people? You are intoxicated by power but remember you are going to lose it someday,” Debbarman said, without naming the BJP.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 00:37 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘likens Pilot to coronavirus’, video goes viral

