First encounter with law at age 15, absconding since 2020: meet Himanshu, finally nabbed in US

The absconding gangster Himanshu Bhau, who has been detained by law enforcement agencies in the United States, had his first recorded brush with the law in 2018, when he was around 15. He was at the time booked in a case of rioting arising from a dispute linked to the liquor trade in his native village Ritoli, in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

By the time he was 20, Himanshu had escaped from a juvenile correctional facility, become a fugitive abroad, and the list of cases against him had grown to 20, of which at least 16 related to murder or attempted murder.

Himanshu Bhau was reported to have been taken into custody on Thursday evening after American law enforcement was alerted about his presence in Las Vegas by Indian agencies.

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While Indian officials confirmed his detention, no details were made available by authorities in the US. The website of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), however, records the detention of one Himanshu Sigroha at the Henderson Detention Center outside Las Vegas in Nevada.

Another fugitive criminal, Neeraj Faridpuria, has also been detained, sources in India said. The ICE detainee locator website lists an Indian-born individual called Neeraj Kaushik at the same detention centre.

The Indian Express had reported earlier that an Interpol red notice had been issued against Himanshu, and multiple teams of the Delhi Police and Haryana Police were working to trace his location in the US.

Indian agencies are learned to be coordinating with US law enforcement to expedite the process of his deportation.

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Also Read | From 16 murder related cases in India to Las Vegas custody: Gangster Himanshu Bhau held in US

Himanshu was sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Hisar in 2020 in connection with a case of attempted murder. He escaped from the facility that October, along with 19 other inmates. While 18 of the 20 inmates who escaped were subsequently traced, two — Himanshu, who was 17 years old at the time, and Sahil, a relative of Himanshu’s — could not be found.

After that, the cases against him began to mount. By August 2022, police had registered 12 cases against him at Rohtak’s Shivaji Colony police station, including a murder case.

Officers had reportedly set up a camp in Ritoli in an effort to apprehend him, with barricades, vehicle checks and raids on suspected locations, but this operation did not lead to his capture.

That month, Himanshu allegedly obtained a passport from the Bareilly passport office using forged identity documents and left India before a lookout circular could be issued against him. He was subsequently reported to be operating from Portugal.

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In August 2023, Interpol issued a Red Notice against him at the request of Indian agencies. The notice sought international assistance in locating him and securing his provisional arrest.

While he was abroad, police suspected that he was directing criminal activity in India. The case that garnered the most widespread attention took place on June 18, 2024, at a Burger King outlet on Najafgarh Road in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

A 26-year-old man named Aman Joon was shot inside the restaurant by two men who arrived on a motorcycle. Himanshu claimed responsibility for the incident on an Instagram post saying that it was revenge for the murder of ‘Shakti Dada’, one of his close associates.

By 2024, Bhau had 20 cases against him, at least 16 of which involved murder or attempted murder. Delhi Police have also linked him or his alleged associates to firing incidents and extortion demands directed at businesspeople.

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In 2025, an associate of his was linked to a demand for Rs 10 crore from a Delhi Police head constable. In another incident that year, a group identified as Bhau’s gang claimed responsibility for firing outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Police have described Himanshu as a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar group. Bishnoi, who has been in jail for more than a decade, was most recently linked with the shooting that targeted film actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai this week. Brar is a gangster who is thought to be based in Canada.

Police officers said Himanshu could be deported or extradited to India from the US, depending on the legal procedures involved. A team of Indian officers could be sent to the US to facilitate his return, they said.

ICE has been cracking down aggressively against undocumented immigrants in the US ever since Donald Trump moved into the White House.

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“Once he is brought back to India, the police can take the necessary legal steps to arrest him in connection with the cases registered against him. This could help law enforcement agencies investigate allegations of extortion, organised crime, and other offences associated with him,” an officer said.

More importantly, officers said, his return could help investigators examine how his alleged criminal network operated and has been sustained, identify his associates, and gather evidence to pursue the cases against him through the legal system in India.