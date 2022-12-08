scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Highly decomposed body of woman found in suitcase in a West Delhi drain

According to a senior police officer, the woman might have been murdered at some other place and the body dumped in Punjabi Bagh.

delhi crime, indian expressAccording to police, a passerby on Wednesday noon found the suitcase lying in the drain in Punjabi Bagh with a foul smell emanating and he soon alerted the police. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A highly decomposed body of a young woman has been recovered from a suitcase abandoned in a drain in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, police said on Thursday

The police have registered a case of murder and begun investigation.

According to police, a passerby on Wednesday noon found the suitcase lying in the drain in Punjabi Bagh with a foul smell emanating and he soon alerted the police. The suitcase was pulled out with the help of divers and policemen.

“The body has decomposed and can’t be identified right now. It appears that the body was of a young woman. We have sent the body, suitcase, and other samples to the hospital and forensic lab. After the autopsy and medical examination, we will try to find out what happened. The cause of death is also not known. We can’t see injuries,” said Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders

A senior officer said that someone might have dumped the body in the drain in Punjabi Bagh after committing the murder at some other place. “As the body is highly decomposed we don’t know if it was chopped or has been disfigured,” he said.

More from Delhi

Police are also examining the CCTV visuals in the area to get clues about the suitcase and suspects. They said that they are also verifying the list of missing persons to identify the deceased.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 12:33:59 pm
Next Story

Why do we need to watch out for triglycerides? What are safe levels?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close