Highly decomposed body of woman found in suitcase in a West Delhi drain

A highly decomposed body of a young woman has been recovered from a suitcase abandoned in a drain in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, police said on Thursday

The police have registered a case of murder and begun investigation.

According to police, a passerby on Wednesday noon found the suitcase lying in the drain in Punjabi Bagh with a foul smell emanating and he soon alerted the police. The suitcase was pulled out with the help of divers and policemen.

“The body has decomposed and can’t be identified right now. It appears that the body was of a young woman. We have sent the body, suitcase, and other samples to the hospital and forensic lab. After the autopsy and medical examination, we will try to find out what happened. The cause of death is also not known. We can’t see injuries,” said Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West).

A senior officer said that someone might have dumped the body in the drain in Punjabi Bagh after committing the murder at some other place. “As the body is highly decomposed we don’t know if it was chopped or has been disfigured,” he said.

Police are also examining the CCTV visuals in the area to get clues about the suitcase and suspects. They said that they are also verifying the list of missing persons to identify the deceased.