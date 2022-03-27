Higher education opportunities for Delhi students increased in last seven years, says Sisodia

Higher education opportunities for children leaving Delhi schools have increased in the last seven years with an increase in the capacity of universities, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the 2022-2023 budget on Saturday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In his budget speech, Sisodia did not announce any new schemes or projects for higher education but emphasised that over the years, the government has worked to increase higher education opportunities for Delhi students by introducing new universities, campuses and increasing capacity.

“After the formation of the Kejriwal government in 2015, so far, five new Universities have been opened in Delhi. These are – Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU) started in 2015, followed by Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) formed in 2018, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) formed in 2020, Delhi Sports University formed in 2021 and Delhi Teachers University formed in 2022. Apart from these, two new campuses of Ambedkar University were opened at Karampura and Lodhi Road. Simultaneously, the East Delhi campus of Delhi Technological University was opened. The East Delhi campus of IP University will start functioning from this year,” he said.

He also listed out capacity expansion done in various existing institutes — in Delhi Technological University (DTU), the intake in 2014 was 2,226, which increased to 4,105 in 2021; in Netaji Subhas University of Technology, it was 913 in 2014, which increased to 3,200 in 2021; in Indraprastha (IP) University, the intake was 28,000 in 2014, which increased to 38,000 in 2021; in Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, it was 300 in 2014, now increased to 1,350; and in Ambedkar University (AUD), the 1,800 seats in 2014 increased to 4,700 now.

“15 campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University have started this year and for courses like graduation, postgraduation, B Tech, diploma etc. 7,145 new students have secured admission this year. Along with the 15 campuses started this year, studies in 11 more campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will start from this year and 2,500 more children will be able to get admission,” he said.