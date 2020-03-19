High tension in Noida high-rises, officials begin contact tracing

A visitor is screened by a guard at a high-rise in Noida. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) A visitor is screened by a guard at a high-rise in Noida. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

With Noida recording its fourth coronavirus case on Wednesday, the administration is working to trace anyone the four people came in contact with, even as their families were put under home quarantine. With panic spreading among residents of several high-rises in the area, health officials are also taking feedback by visiting each house within 1-2 km radius of the localities where the patients lived.

“As soon as a patient tests positive, our first measure is to take samples of family members and those who came in immediate contact. Once those are sent, we begin tracing other persons who live in the vicinity and seek information about their health and travel history. More quarantine facilities are being set up and we urge people to get in touch with us if they show symptoms. We are currently tracking thousands of people in the high-rise localities,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Residents said the team of medical officials are enquiring about the number of family members and any flu-like symptoms exhibited by residents. Teams have been visiting the societies since Tuesday to create a logbook of residents.

Society associations have meanwhile barred maids and domestic helps from visiting homes for the next few days. Delivery staff are being allowed till the common area or the lobby, and entry via staircase or the elevators has been stopped.

Some residents also claimed that as news of people testing positive spread, there was panic buying of essential items in the area. “Our society has a shopping complex from where most of us get daily supplies. In the last two days, items like flour, pulses, milk have been getting over faster since people are buying in bulk. No one wants to go to a shop far away,” said a resident.

