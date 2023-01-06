scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

High-speed trial runs on priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor likely soon

The section has five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot, which are almost ready for operations and are being given the finishing touches, officials said.

High-speed trial runs on the section are likely to begin over the coming days, an official said. (file)
Listen to this article
High-speed trial runs on priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor likely soon
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is progressing towards high-speed trial runs on the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on a daily basis, according to officials. The high-speed rail network will be equipped to travel at speeds up to 180 km per hour.

The section, scheduled to become operational in March, has five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot, which are almost ready for operations and are being given the finishing touches. High-speed trial runs on the section are likely to begin over the coming days, an official said.

Earlier this week, Over Head Equipment (OHE) was charged at 25 KV capacity from the Duhai Depot to Ghaziabad RRTS station for the operationalisation of the train and the rest will be charged over the coming days.

To test the track and traction, the RRTS train was run from Duhai Station to Guldhar station at the speed of 5 kmph. After the functioning of OHE was found successful, the train proceeded towards Ghaziabad station and returned from the crossover built before the station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

On the return journey from Ghaziabad, the speed of the train was accelerated at 25 kmph to test the OHE. It first stopped at Guldhar station, then at Duhai station and was finally brought back to Duhai Depot station.

More from Delhi

“The speeds are being progressively increased in a calibrated manner as the installation of the remaining OHE, currently in its final stages, is carried out side-by-side,” an official said.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 11:41 IST
Next Story

‘Hayo Rabba’: When Shah Rukh Khan got down on one knee for Diljit Dosanjh, said ‘I love you from the core of my mind’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close