High-speed trial runs on priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor likely soon

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is progressing towards high-speed trial runs on the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on a daily basis, according to officials. The high-speed rail network will be equipped to travel at speeds up to 180 km per hour.

The section, scheduled to become operational in March, has five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot, which are almost ready for operations and are being given the finishing touches. High-speed trial runs on the section are likely to begin over the coming days, an official said.

Earlier this week, Over Head Equipment (OHE) was charged at 25 KV capacity from the Duhai Depot to Ghaziabad RRTS station for the operationalisation of the train and the rest will be charged over the coming days.

To test the track and traction, the RRTS train was run from Duhai Station to Guldhar station at the speed of 5 kmph. After the functioning of OHE was found successful, the train proceeded towards Ghaziabad station and returned from the crossover built before the station.

On the return journey from Ghaziabad, the speed of the train was accelerated at 25 kmph to test the OHE. It first stopped at Guldhar station, then at Duhai station and was finally brought back to Duhai Depot station.

“The speeds are being progressively increased in a calibrated manner as the installation of the remaining OHE, currently in its final stages, is carried out side-by-side,” an official said.