High-speed rail to Noida International Airport? Jewar MLA approaches Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Noida International Airport latest news: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought a high-speed rail connectivity to Noida International Airport (NIA). He also urged the redevelopment of Chola railway station in Uttar Pradesh with modern infrastructure and passenger amenities. The Chola railway station is a part of North Central Railway (NCR) zone.
In a letter to the Railway Minister, Dhirendra Singh also sought expedited approval and execution of the proposed new railway line in the region. He further requested consideration for the stoppage of major trains at Chola railway station.
“We, on behalf of the people of Jewar and Anupshahr constituencies, would like to formally submit our request for the comprehensive development and upgradation of Chola Railway Station into a modern, multimodal transport hub, aligned with the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport).
Given the strategic importance of the airport—one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country—the role of Chola Railway Station becomes pivotal in ensuring seamless regional and national connectivity. Strengthening this node will significantly benefit not only Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts but the entire Western Uttar Pradesh region,” he said.
Noida International Airport inauguration
The phase 1 of Noida International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. This new airport is set to benefit various regions including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr and Faridabad. It has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region.
Noida International Airport construction
Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country. The Phase 1 of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore. The airport has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. The concession period commenced on 1 October 2021 for a period of 40 years.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More