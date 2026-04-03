High-speed rail to Noida International Airport? Jewar MLA approaches Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

A demand for high-speed rail connectivity to Noida International Airport has been raised by the Jewar MLA with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image generated using AI)

Noida International Airport latest news: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought a high-speed rail connectivity to Noida International Airport (NIA). He also urged the redevelopment of Chola railway station in Uttar Pradesh with modern infrastructure and passenger amenities. The Chola railway station is a part of North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

Noida International Airport rail connectivity

In a letter to the Railway Minister, Dhirendra Singh also sought expedited approval and execution of the proposed new railway line in the region. He further requested consideration for the stoppage of major trains at Chola railway station.

“We, on behalf of the people of Jewar and Anupshahr constituencies, would like to formally submit our request for the comprehensive development and upgradation of Chola Railway Station into a modern, multimodal transport hub, aligned with the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport).