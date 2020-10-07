High security licence plates: Enforcement to be delayed

People will be given “sufficient time” to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for their vehicles. (File photo)

People will be given “sufficient time” to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for their vehicles, and the enforcement of rules that mandate the new plates will be delayed till further orders, the Delhi government said Tuesday.

The transport department had come out with a public notice, warning people that failure to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers, also known as third registration mark, will invite penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The fine for not having an HSRP can range between Rs 5,000-10,000.

A meeting was held between Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, transport department officials, National Informatics Centre, Original Equipment Manufacturers, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and HSRP manufacturers Tuesday to discuss the progress of the project and its enforcement.

As per a government statement, issues being faced by people in getting HSRP fitted and procuring colour-coded stickers were discussed. Original Equipment Manufacturers were asked to set up a system to address grievances of vehicle owners. Gahlot also instructed them not to book any new appointment for HSRP fitment until a proper system is in place and also instructed Transport Department to delay enforcement till further orders.

Gahlot, after the meeting, said: “Our objective is public convenience. It was misinterpreted by a section of people that we are immediately enforcing the HSRP rule. This created panic. We have asked dealers and HSRP manufacturers not to take any further appointments until a proper system is in place. We will give sufficient time to vehicle owners.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd