High security in NCR amid Bharat Bandh call

Delhi and its borders saw increased police deployment in view of the Bharat Bandh call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday to mark the first anniversary of three farms laws getting Presidential assent.

While the Bandh did not have any major impact in the city, traffic was affected for a short while in the morning, with barricading and vehicle checks done at the Delhi-Gurgaon border. Traffic at the Apsara border and Signature bridge (Delhi-UP border) was also hit after Delhi Police closed Ghazipur border for some time. “We diverted traffic to alternate routes but checking points at each border point caused snarls,” said a DCP-level officer.

SKM said in a statement that the Bandh was successful, with lakhs of people participating across at least 23 states: “The bandh was marked peacefully, without a single untoward incident reported from anywhere, from more than 23 states… It witnessed numerous non-farmer associations stand in solidarity with farmers, and also raise their own issues. Lakhs of citizens took part. The response to this Bandh call was more widespread than before… Nearly all opposition political parties had extended unconditional support.”

Though congestion was reported on the Delhi-Gurgaon border in the morning after Delhi Police and paramilitary officials barricaded several lanes and intensified checking of vehicles entering the capital, it cleared in an hour and a half. By noon, movement of vehicles was smooth.

Traffic remained slow between 9.20 am and 10.50 am as police intermittently blocked lanes to check vehicles. The congestion was cleared by 11 am.

A traffic police official stationed at Rajokri border said, “Delhi Police was inspecting all vehicles headed to Delhi from Gurgaon. Barring two lanes of the highway, the lanes were closed for an hour due to which there was congestion on the Rajokri side. It was cleared after an hour.”

Ahead of the bandh, security had been increased at highways and border areas and two duty magistrates had been appointed at railway stations in Gurgaon to maintain law and order.

DCP (Traffic) Ravinder Tomar said, “We diverted traffic from Bilaspur, Pachgaon and KMP since farmers had blocked traffic movement in Rewari.”

A senior police officer from Delhi’s Southwest district said checking was intensified at Rajokri due to the protest.