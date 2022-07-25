scorecardresearch
High-rise near DU campus: Expert panel, NGT at odds

The private builder had applied for environment clearance thrice, with the first application submitted in 2009.

Written by Abhinaya Harigovind | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 1:57:23 am
National Green Tribunal (NGT), delhi university, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe building is proposed to be built near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station

Can the construction of a high-rise group housing society near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station have “adverse impacts” on the environment and the Ridge? While the National Green Tribunal (NGT) thinks it could impact the environment, microclimate, traffic density, and flora and fauna and groundwater regime of the nearby Ridge, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) differs on the matter.

In an order issued at the end of May, the NGT had quashed the environment clearance granted by MoEFCC for the project on the grounds that it was done “without proper evaluation”. In an appeal before the NGT, Delhi University had objected to the granting of clearance for the project slated to come up at Cavalry Lane and Chhatra Marg, around 500 m away from Kamla Nehru Ridge. The University had objected to the height of the building, around 145 m or 43 floors, and raised issues about possible air and noise pollution, traffic congestion, and possible impact on groundwater and the Ridge.

The NGT noted in its order that there is no “carrying capacity of the area to sustain any additive load in terms of air or noise levels”. Since the area is surrounded by many colleges and hospitals, the impact of “such a huge project on existing institutions of importance ought to have been examined”, according to the Tribunal. The impact of the project on the Ridge should have been considered but was not done.

The NGT order stated that “there will be unmanageable impact on traffic density and adverse impact on flora and fauna and groundwater regime of nearby pristine Ridge”, and “generation of particulate matter because of heavy machinery and equipment and waste management”. It added: “We find it difficult to hold that there is application of mind in granting environment clearance.”

As per the minutes of a recent meeting, the EAC on infrastructure projects considered the project. “If the present order of the NGT is accepted, as it is based on broad general aspects on Delhi ridge stability, precautionary principles, air pollution by building activities, increase in traffic etc. there can be no further developmental activities in the NCR,” it noted. The committee has recommended filing an appeal against the NGT order in the appropriate appellate court.

The project area was part of 3.05 hectares of land the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation acquired from the Defence Ministry in 2001. The Metro station was built on one hectare of land and the rest was given to a company, which is planning to build residential flats.

DU students and staff have held protests over the proposed building earlier and also raised issues over privacy concerns due to several hostels in the vicinity.

