High number of fever cases prompt authorities to set up health camps at Moradabad village

In Moradabad’s Manpur-Muzaffapur village, most people have a story to tell of themselves or someone they know having down with fever recently.

The district health authorities have organised medical camps to screen the villagers. Tuesday was the third day of the camp at the village and around 500 people have been screened till now.

An official said eight people have died in about a month in the village, some deaths attributed to reasons like septicemia or a stroke.

Moradabad Chief Medical Officer M C Garg said, “At the health camps, four dengue cases were detected on Monday and three on Sunday. Some dengue cases were detected at private clinics as well.” He said, “There are cases of viral fever and dengue. There have been no deaths due to dengue recently. There was one death in the village due to septicemia and another due to a stroke. Health camps, cleanliness drives and source reduction measures inside and outside the houses are among the steps being taken.”

Heera Devi, 48, who manages a public toilet complex in the village, said she was hospitalised two weeks ago for fever and was discharged after five days. “I took medicines and waited for two days, but the fever didn’t go. Then I went to a hospital,” she said. What exactly was her ailment she wasn’t told, Devi said. Her 12-year-old niece, Deepanshi, had similar issues of fever and body pain recently. “She had a low platelet count, but it was not dengue,” Devi said.

Manoj Vishnoi, 50, got his two daughters admitted to a hospital about a week ago after they were down with fever and vomiting. Vishnoi’s uncle was also admitted over the weekend with similar symptoms and had a low platelet count, according to his lab reports.

Mohammad Salim, 30, said his father, 60-year-old Hazrat, passed away five days ago. “He had fever for four days and then died. The doctor told us he had dengue,” said Salim, who didn’t have any hospital reports with him. “My wife and our 12-year-old daughter, too, needed medical intervention after developing fever recently,” Salim said.

Residents say open drains along their houses and garbage in the village may have something to do with the health issue.

On Tuesday evening, Assistant Block Development Officer Kuldeep Singh was overseeing the fogging operation in the village. “This is the third time in the past few days that fogging is being done. Sanitation workers will do a thorough clean-up on Thursday,” he said.

Umesh Kumar, a Health Education Officer, said: “Eight people have tested positive for dengue during the camp. Eight deaths were reported in the village in around a month, but families don’t have clincial reports to show they were tested for or died of dengue. One of these deaths was of a TB patient whose health deteriorated. People get tested at private hospitals, see a low platelet count and presume it to be dengue even if they haven’t actually been tested for dengue,” Kumar said.

Dr Praveen Srivastava, District Surveillance Officer, Moradabad, said, “There are some cases of viral fever and a few of dengue, but the situation is under control. There have not been any dengue-related death in Moradabad so far this season.”